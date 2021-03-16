Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland leaders condemn ongoing violence by ‘anarchists’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Leaders and elected officials in Portland, Oregon, are demanding an end to violence, criminal destruction and intimidation by “anarchists” that continues to occur in the city. For nearly nine months protesters have called for police reform and an end to systemic racism in Portland, which has become a key city in the country’s racial reckoning. While officials on Monday said many events and protesters are peaceful, there continues to be small groups of people smashing windows of businesses, threatening community members and assaulting police. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damage to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

JUDGE-RACIAL COMMENTS

Judge called on to resign after comments about Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Clark County District Court in Southwestern Washington has condemned a judge and a prominent law firm has called for his resignation for critical comments of a Black man killed by police. The Columbian reports Judge Darvin Zimmerman’s comments with another court official were posted on YouTube. In the video Zimmerman describes Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of,” and said he believed Peterson “was so dumb.” Zimmerman told The Columbian “any time we lose a life, it is a tragedy; Kevin Peterson is no exception.” But he didn’t apologize or describe his comments as racist.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. The distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for schools as they aim to open with limited space. But amid new evidence that it may be safe to seat students closer together, states including Illinois and Massachusetts are allowing 3 feet of distance, and others including Oregon are considering it.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT-DISCIPLINE

University Board to mull potential discipline for president

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees says it will meet Wednesday to review an investigative report into sexual misconduct complaints and Title IX issues at Louisiana State while OSU president F. King Alexander was president there. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board said its due diligence during Alexander’s Oregon State hiring process failed to uncover mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints or Title IX issues while Alexander was Louisiana State president from 2013-2020. The recent investigation detailed sexual misconduct complaints most having to do with former LSU football coach Les Miles. Alexander has said he regrets not taking stronger action against Miles. The board on Wednesday will also consider possible disciplinary action.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PORTLAND SCHOOLS

Tentative agreement for in-person instruction in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Public Schools and the teachers’ union have reached a tentative agreement on in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. KOIN reports that under the agreement, which must be approved by Portland Association of Teachers members and the city’s Board of Education, hybrid in-person instruction could begin as early as April 1. The agreement follows months of bargaining discussions between the teachers union and the school district. The plan is for the youngest students — pre-school through 1st grade — to begin on April 1. Students in 2nd through 5th grade would begin in-person instruction on April 5, while students in 6th through 12th grades will start the week of April 19. The Portland district is Oregon’s largest, with about 49,000 students.

BUNDY-STATEHOUSE TRESPASSING

Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall. Bundy didn’t appear in the courtroom Monday because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters, and was one of three people arrested during the demonstration. Bundy is representing himself in his trespassing case and says he doesn’t believe his actions at the Idaho Statehouse were illegal. He gained international attention during a 2016 armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge.

FEDERAL COURTHOUSE-FENCES

Barriers return around federal courthouse in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say crews have set up fencing around a federal courthouse in downtown Portland on Sunday just days after removing the barriers following multiple protests and vandalism on and around the building. KOIN-TV reported Monday that federal officials told Oregon Public Broadcasting that the fencing was removed from the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on March 8 as a symbolic gesture to return the city to normalcy. However, the building was vandalized during demonstrations after the fencing was taken down. The Oregonian reported that the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damages to the courthouse.

POLICE DOG-ATTACK

Portland police dog bites 2 after escaping fenced yard

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people walking their dog in Happy Valley were bitten by a Portland Police Bureau dog that escaped his handler’s fenced yard on Friday. Police say initial investigation shows the dog broke through a piece of fencing on Friday afternoon, encountered the people walking the dog and bit them both. Police didn’t say how severe their injuries were. Police say the canine was “secured, kenneled, and quarantined and will remain out of service until the investigation is complete.” The dog will also undergo further assessment. Deputy Chief Chris Davis said the Bureau regrets the incident.