Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Man killed in drive-by shooting outside Puyallup home

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Police were searching for clues after a man in his 20s was killed during a drive-by shooting in Puyallup. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday. It was not immediately clear what prompted the gunfire or if the attack was targeted or random. Investigators said the man was standing outside a home when an SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots. Police did not immediately provide a description of a suspect, but investigators said they were looking for a tan SUV. The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

WIRE FRAUD-GUILTY PLEA

Tech executive pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Washington state tech executive has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after obtaining $5.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and laundering the proceeds. Mukund Mohan of Clyde Hill was charged in July 2020. He agreed to a plea deal on Monday. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says he’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 20. Gorman says Mohan submitted at least eight fake PPP loan applications for six different companies to federally insured financial institutions. He made false and misleading statements about the companies to support the fake applications.

OLYMPIA PROTESTS-GUILTY PLEA

Judge sentences man accused of threatening reporters

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of spraying three people with bear spray and threatening two journalists while armed with an assault weapon pleaded guilty Monday to six counts related to his actions during the Jan. 6 state Capitol Campus protest. The Olympian reports that Damon Huseman, 26, of Seattle appeared in Thurston County Superior Court Monday morning for a change of plea and sentencing hearing. He was arrested after he took part in the protest that breached the grounds of the governor’s mansion. Superior Court Judge Sharonda Amamilo sentenced Huseman to six months confinement for the three assault charges and 90 days each for the remaining three charges.

JUDGE-RACIAL COMMENTS

Judge called on to resign after comments about Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Clark County District Court in Southwestern Washington has condemned a judge and a prominent law firm has called for his resignation for critical comments of a Black man killed by police. The Columbian reports Judge Darvin Zimmerman’s comments with another court official were posted on YouTube. In the video Zimmerman describes Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of,” and said he believed Peterson “was so dumb.” Zimmerman told The Columbian “any time we lose a life, it is a tragedy; Kevin Peterson is no exception.” But he didn’t apologize or describe his comments as racist.

BARGE CRASH

Barge crashes into dock in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a private dock in Gig Harbor, Washington, was damaged when it was struck by a runaway barge Monday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said nobody was injured in the incident at Sunrise Beach. KOMO reports it was around 7:30 a.m. when the owners of an empty barge were trying to get it to anchorage. The barge got away from them and drifted into a home’s dock. It appears the nearby homes themselves escaped damage. The Coast Guard is investigating the crash.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland leaders condemn ongoing violence by ‘anarchists’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Leaders and elected officials in Portland, Oregon, are demanding an end to violence, criminal destruction and intimidation by “anarchists” that continues to occur in the city. For nearly nine months protesters have called for police reform and an end to systemic racism in Portland, which has become a key city in the country’s racial reckoning. While officials on Monday said many events and protesters are peaceful, there continues to be small groups of people smashing windows of businesses, threatening community members and assaulting police. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damage to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PORTLAND SCHOOLS

Tentative agreement for in-person instruction in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Public Schools and the teachers’ union have reached a tentative agreement on in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. KOIN reports that under the agreement, which must be approved by Portland Association of Teachers members and the city’s Board of Education, hybrid in-person instruction could begin as early as April 1. The agreement follows months of bargaining discussions between the teachers union and the school district. The plan is for the youngest students — pre-school through 1st grade — to begin on April 1. Students in 2nd through 5th grade would begin in-person instruction on April 5, while students in 6th through 12th grades will start the week of April 19. The Portland district is Oregon’s largest, with about 49,000 students.

RIVER DAM-POLLUTION-LAWSUIT

Dam operator sued after turf released in Puyallup River

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Environmental groups in Washington state have sued an electric utility company, alleging it violated the Clean Water Act after turf polluted the Puyallup River during a construction project last year. The News Tribune reported that Citizens for a Healthy Bay and Seattle-based Puget Soundkeeper Alliance filed a lawsuit last week against Electron Hydro LLC after crews placed a layer of turf in the bed of the river while working on the Orting hydropower dam built. Portions of the turf escaped and flowed downstream. Electron Hydro Chief Operating Officer Thom Fischer said crews have recovered almost all of the turf but argued against the allegations that the dam itself pollutes.

SEATTLE PROTESTS-ARRESTS

Seattle police arrest 13 in weekend protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police arrested 13 people Saturday night after a march downtown turned destructive. The arrests were for property damage, obstructing a public officer and felony assault, police said Sunday. The march marked the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by police during a botched drug raid. During the march, police said the group pulled barricades, fencing and cones from a construction zone on Alaskan Way. At about 8:20 p.m., officers started arresting individuals who had tampered with the construction zone. Other protesters threw rocks at police.

FOUND KITTEN

Good Samaritans find, ship kitten back to Alaska couple

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A couple has been reunited with their 4-month-old kitten after it was lost on a ferry ride from Washington to Alaska. KTOO Public Media reported Thursday that Cassidy Timm and Blake Ward lost their kitten Spot after she slipped through the sunroof of the couple’s car, which was parked on the ferry. When they got home to Haines, Timm posted on Facebook about the incident. Spot was later found in Juneau about 6 miles from the ferry dock. Another couple had heard Spot crying under their porch and took her in. The couple then gave her to volunteers, who donated a kennel and drove her to the airport. A regional airline flew Spot home for free.