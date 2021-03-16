Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DAM EARTHQUAKE DANGER

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that a large earthquake — which is expected to occur again in the Pacific Northwest sooner or later — could cause the spillway gates of a dam in Oregon to buckle, resulting “in a potentially catastrophic flood.” By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOL REOPENING

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has removed a 100-person cap on the number of individual contacts students can have per week in a return to in-person classes, a move that should make bringing older students back for in-person learning less of a challenge for school districts. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOLS

BOSTON — New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart — half of the previous recommended distance — could offer a way to return more of the nation’s children to classrooms with limited space. By Colin Binkley. SENT:

JUDGE RACIAL COMMENTS

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge in southwestern Washington said he will take time off to reflect on his behavior after he came under pressure for making critical comments about a Black man killed last year by police. SENT: 410 words.

FIGHTING PIPELINES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Members of Canada’s First Nations and their allies are mounting last-ditch challenges to two massive fossil fuel pipelines that already are under construction and have strong government backing. By Braela Kwan. SENT: 1660 words.

FISH KILL FINE CONTESTED

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Fishhawk Lake Reserve and Community in Northwest Oregon is contesting a $439,200 penalty from Oregon for allegedly killing over 30,000 fish after draining the reservoir in 2019. SENT: 270 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE CONNECTICUT ZONING

A coalition called Desegregate Connecticut that originally started with a Zoom call among architects, planners and attorneys is hoping to pass legislation to address housing inequities in the state, both racially and economically. Nationwide, some planners in cities such as Portland, Oregon have worked to help make housing more affordable and promote equity. By Susan Haigh. SENT: 1090 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC OREGON ST PRESIDENT

The Oregon State board of trustees will meet this week to discuss president F. King Alexander’s role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases at his former school, LSU. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF

MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS ACCESS BILLS: Oregon bills would increase access to menstrual products.

ETHANOL PLANT FIRE: Fire at ethanol plant west of Portland prompts evacuations.

GRASS SEED MONEY LAUNDERING: Man pleads guilty in $12M grass seed fraud schemes

