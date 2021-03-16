WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

7-3-5

(seven, three, five)

Hit 5

14-16-21-31-32

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Keno

11-12-14-19-21-30-31-36-37-40-41-44-46-48-50-53-63-71-74-78

(eleven, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

Match 4

05-06-12-21

(five, six, twelve, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $184 million