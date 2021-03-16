WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
7-3-5
(seven, three, five)Hit 5
14-16-21-31-32
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two)Keno
11-12-14-19-21-30-31-36-37-40-41-44-46-48-50-53-63-71-74-78
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-eight)Match 4
05-06-12-21
(five, six, twelve, twenty-one)Mega Millions
10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
