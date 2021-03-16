AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 16.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 16 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 17 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 17 6:00 PM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting (virtual) – Washington State Reps. David Hackney and Steve Bergquist and Sen. Bob Hasegawa hold telephone town hall meeting with 11th Legislative District constituents

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Rashaad O’Neal, Office of Rep. David Hackney, Rashaad.O’Neal@leg.wa.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 17 New Starbucks Chair – Mellody Hobson becomes Starbucks Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors at today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, succeeding Myron Ullman who retires

Weblinks: http://www.starbucks.com, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: Starbucks press, press@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7100

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 17 Washington state opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to front-line workers – Washington state opens coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B, Tier 2, allowing workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters and law enforcement to receive their dose. This stage also includes people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high-risk

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 17 10:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 18 – Sunday, Mar. 21 Tacoma Home + Garden Show

Location: Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D Street, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://tacomahomeandgardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/TacomaHomeShow

Contacts: Tyson Kidd, Marketplace Events, TysonK@mpeshows.com, 1 206 785 0440 x223