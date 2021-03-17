BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON REVENUE FORCAST

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s economy continues to improve, with the latest state revenue forecast showing that lawmakers will have more than $3 billion more to work with as they prepare to unveil budget plans next week, plus money the state will receive from the latest federal stimulus package. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 530 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PROPAGANDA REPORT

NEW YORK — White supremacist propaganda reached alarming levels across the U.S. in 2020, according to a new report that the Anti-Defamation League provided to The Associated Press. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON UNION PUSH

NEW YORK — When Amazon found out that its workers were trying to form a union, the company put up signs across the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, including in bathroom stalls, a worker said Wednesday. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 560 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WORK FROM HOME

DETROIT — It’s a question occupying the minds of employees who have worked from home the past year: Will they still be allowed to work remotely once the pandemic has faded? On Wednesday, one of America’s corporate titans, Ford Motor Co., supplied its own answer: It told about 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home that they can continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers. SENT: 1280 words.

AMAZON HEALTH CARE

Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. By Matthew Barakat. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

NORDSTROM LIVESTREAMING

NEW YORK — Upscale department store chain Nordstrom is getting into livestream selling, the latest U.S. retailer to jump on the trend that has been already popular in China. SENT: 320 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND PROTESTS POLICE SANCTIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge on Tuesday restricted the Portland police use of less-lethal launchers by its Rapid Response Team officers at protests. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

BBA MARINERS PREVIEW

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners’ quiet offseason was rocked in February when comments by a former executive called into question some of the team’s decisions. By Tim Booth. SENT: 720 words. With AP photos.

BKC–NCAA-Efficient Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga has turned into an offensive juggernaut through a combination of roster continuity, discipline and adaptability. By John Marshall. SENT: 770 words.

IN BRIEF

FATAL CRASH: 3 teens killed in crash on Bainbridge Island, Washington

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINES: Washington state extends COVID-19 vaccination eligibility as of Wednesday.

SEATTLE BRIDGES SAFETY: Transportation officials say $7.8M needed to fix drawbridges.

ETHNIC STUDIES GRADUATION REQUIREMENT: WA ethnic studies graduation requirement gaining support