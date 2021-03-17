CTI BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $52.5 million, or 74 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.32. A year ago, they were trading at 77 cents.

