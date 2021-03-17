Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened near a Boise State University student housing complex. In a statement released Tuesday, police said evidence suggests the victim was shot during a botched sidewalk robbery. Officers responded to the call about shots fired around 11:30 Monday night. They found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital and died. Officers searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody. Neither the victim nor the suspects were Boise State University students or staffers.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board has approved a new planning strategy for state-owned lands in the McCall area that could have long-lasting ramifications for state-owned lands across the state. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the strategy put forward by the Idaho Department of Lands. The Land Board is constitutionally required to maximize long-term profit on the land. Much of the land in the McCall is prized for recreation but is being eyed by developers. One company has proposed a huge land swap that would lead to developing much of that land with new homes.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board has voted to oppose a proposed law backed by Republican lawmakers that would ban the attorney general’s office from representing the state department of lands. Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Schools Chief Sherri Ybarra are on the board and abstained from voting on Tuesday. But Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and State Controller Brandon Woolf both voted for a policy to oppose the bill, resulting in a 2-0 vote. All the board members are Republicans. The vote instructs Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller to appear before lawmakers at public hearings and oppose the legislation.

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials have announced the first grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park this year after a pilot spotted the bear from above on Saturday. Park officials said in a statement on Tuesday that the pilot, who was assisting with wildlife studies at the time, said the bear was interacting with wolves at a carcass around the northern end of the park. Officials say the sighting is the first of the year, though tracks have been spotted several times over the past two weeks. Last year, biologists reported the first sighting on March 7 near Grand Prismatic Spring.