Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that a large earthquake — which is expected to occur again in the Pacific Northwest sooner or later — could cause the spillway gates of a dam in Oregon to buckle, resulting “in a potentially catastrophic flood.” The Corps says it will try to minimize the danger by reducing the maximum height of the lake by five feet. The move comes as Oregon and the wider Pacific Northwest are coming to grips with “the big one” that experts say is coming. Last week, an earthquake early warning system was launched in Oregon.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge in southwestern Washington says he will take time off to reflect after he came under pressure for making critical comments about a Black man killed by police. The Columbian reports Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made the announcement Tuesday following condemnations from county district court judges as well as a decision by prosecutors to seek his removal from their criminal cases. A prominent law firm also called for him to resign. Zimmerman last week described Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of,” and said he believed Peterson “was so dumb.” Zimmerman now says he deeply regrets his comments.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The head of the Portland police union has resigned over what the union called his mistake related to a police report that baselessly accused Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty of a hit-and-run crash. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Police Association said Tuesday that over the last 24 hours union officials learned their president, Brian Hunzeker, made a serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run. The union leaders apologized to Hardesty and said they would reach out to her personally. Mayor Ted Wheeeler is demanding to know the nature of the mistake. Hunzeker didn’t immediately return messages from The Oregonian seeking comment.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Members of Canada’s First Nations and their allies are mounting last-ditch challenges to two massive fossil fuel pipelines that already are under construction and have strong government backing. In campaigns reminiscent of the Standing Rock protests in the U.S. Great Plains, the anti-pipeline actions in Canada’s far West feature acts of civil disobedience including blockading roads and construction sites, and coordinated campaigns against banks and underwriters that are financing the pipelines. Dozens of protesters have been arrested. The activists’ targets are the Coastal GasLink pipeline to carry fracked gas from northeastern British Columbia to a Pacific port for export to Asia; and the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta’s tar sands to near Vancouver.