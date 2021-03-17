Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state have extended COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to people in the next phase. Those added on Wednesday include grocery store workers, transit workers and first responders. KOMO-TV reported that the Washington State Department of Health estimates 740,000 more residents will now be eligible for shots, raising concerns for people who were already eligible but have not yet been be inoculated. Officials said this week that the state was allotted about 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, or about 11,000 doses for a county like Snohomish County. About 2.5 million doses have been administered in the state, with 1.3 million people receiving the first shot and 250,000 fully vaccinated.

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 14,000 times per year, the Seattle Department of Transportation safely raises and lowers its drawbridges. That’s even though three of them are 100 years old. This requires constant maintenance work to serve a city that lacks the money and plans to replace its old bridges. Transportation officials have identified about $7.8 million of urgent projects to keep the Ballard, Fremont and University steel-deck bridges, and the Spokane Street swing bridge, reliable for marine openings. Seattle City Council members have been reluctant to pour large amounts of money into bridge preservation, favoring other transportation services and safety work.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services. The tech giant announced Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. Amazon Care is an app currently available only to its employees in Washington state. The app connects users virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. In the Seattle area, it’s supplemented with in-person services like pharmacy delivery and house-call services from nurses who can take blood work and provide similar services. Now Amazon says it will expand the service to interested private employers across the nation by summer.

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawyers for a man forced to sleep outside after Seattle police had the truck he was living in towed are asking the Washington Supreme Court to declare such impoundments unlawful. Steven Long was living in his pickup truck in 2016 when police warned him that he had parked it illegally in a city-owned, gravel lot. When he failed to move it within a week, the truck, which contained his tools and belongings, was impounded and he was fined $547. His lawyers told the justices Thursday that violated the state Constitution and homestead law. The city argues that while homelessness is an urgent problem, it must be allowed to enforce its parking laws.