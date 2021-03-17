Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 50 points and 10 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers came from behind to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-124 on Tuesday night. Lillard, who finished with six 3-pointers, made two clutch free throws with 1.2 seconds left for the win after Portland trailed New Orleans by as many as 17 points. Brandon Ingram had 30 points and Zion Williamson added 28 for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball had 11 points and a season-high 17 assists.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks moved quickly to address a need in the defensive backfield. They are expected to sign former San Francisco cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized and cannot be announced by the team until after the new league year begins. A deal with Witherspoon was a critical move for the Seahawks after starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Witherspoon was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2017.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey understands his Eagles made the NCAA Tournament the hard way. The team was among a dozen schools who’d punched tickets to the 2020 NCAAs before COVID-19 ended the event last March. The Eagles are back this year, along with Gonzaga, Liberty and Utah State. The Zags are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and there was little chance they’d be absent this season. Not so for the rest who as part of mid-major conferences must rely on winning their league tournament or hoping to impress NCAA selectors.

UNDATED (AP) — The Associated Press has released its men’s All-America team and it is dominated by Gonzaga and Baylor. Both teams were atop the rankings most of the season. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Butler’s Jared Butler are on the first team. They are joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and dynamic freshman Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs are also second-team All-Americans. Baylor’s Davion Mitchell made the third team.