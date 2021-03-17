ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
02-11-18-21-23
(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $305,000Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $105 millionPick 3 Day
3-1-1
(three, one, one)Pick 3 Night
6-5-2
(six, five, two)Pick 4 Day
4-8-8-5
(four, eight, eight, five)Pick 4 Night
0-9-2-5
(zero, nine, two, five)Powerball
34-38-42-61-62, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)Weekly Grand
08-16-17-26-32
(eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two)
