AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 17 10:00 AM Idaho State Department of Agriculture Noxious Weed Advisory Committee Meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: https://agri.idaho.gov/main/

Contacts: Lloyd Knight, Idaho State Department of Agriculture, 1 208 332 8664

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 17 1:00 PM CRFB discussion on ‘New Ideas to Lower Health Costs’ (virtual) – ‘New Ideas to Lower Health Costs’ Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget virtual event, part of the Health Savers Initiative, a collaborative project of the CRFB, Arnold Ventures, and West Health. Includes keynote remarks from Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo, before panel discussion with Cristina Boccuti (West Health Policy Center), Michael Chernew (Harvard Medical School), Josh Gordon (CRFB), Tricia Neuman (Kaiser Family Foundation), and Erica Socker (Arnold Ventures)

Weblinks: http://crfb.org, https://twitter.com/BudgetHawks

Contacts: CRFB events, events@crfb.org

Register at https://tinyurl.com/yanm3ecx

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 17 2:00 PM Idaho Behavioral Health Advisory Board meeting

Location: Idaho Supreme Court Building, Idaho Supreme Court Building, 451 W State St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Home/tabid/55/Default.aspx, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

Public Access Link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9e02e32b31f602867a47d3871daff54e