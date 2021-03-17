Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE STATE SHOOTING

Police: Shooting near Boise State campus was botched robbery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened near a Boise State University student housing complex. In a statement released Tuesday, police said evidence suggests the victim was shot during a botched sidewalk robbery. Officers responded to the call about shots fired around 11:30 Monday night. They found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital and died. Officers searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody. Neither the victim nor the suspects were Boise State University students or staffers.

MCCALL-LAND SWAP

Land Board OKs new planning strategy for McCall-area lands

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board has approved a new planning strategy for state-owned lands in the McCall area that could have long-lasting ramifications for state-owned lands across the state. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the strategy put forward by the Idaho Department of Lands. The Land Board is constitutionally required to maximize long-term profit on the land. Much of the land in the McCall is prized for recreation but is being eyed by developers. One company has proposed a huge land swap that would lead to developing much of that land with new homes.

LAND BOARD-LEGISLATURE

Idaho Land Board votes to oppose Republican-backed law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board has voted to oppose a proposed law backed by Republican lawmakers that would ban the attorney general’s office from representing the state department of lands. Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Schools Chief Sherri Ybarra are on the board and abstained from voting on Tuesday. But Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and State Controller Brandon Woolf both voted for a policy to oppose the bill, resulting in a 2-0 vote. All the board members are Republicans. The vote instructs Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller to appear before lawmakers at public hearings and oppose the legislation.

YELLOWSTONE GRIZZLIES

Yellowstone reports first grizzly bear sighting of 2021

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials have announced the first grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park this year after a pilot spotted the bear from above on Saturday. Park officials said in a statement on Tuesday that the pilot, who was assisting with wildlife studies at the time, said the bear was interacting with wolves at a carcass around the northern end of the park. Officials say the sighting is the first of the year, though tracks have been spotted several times over the past two weeks. Last year, biologists reported the first sighting on March 7 near Grand Prismatic Spring.

CORONAVIRUS-LIMITED LIABILITY

Coronavirus liability shield heads to Idaho governor’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation intended to shield Idaho businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19 is headed to the governor’s desk. The state Senate voted 32-2 on Tuesday to approve the measure that extends a law passed last summer during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the pandemic. Little signed that legislation last year that has an end date of July 1, 2021. The legislation now headed to his desk is the same as that legislation, but extends the end date to July 1, 2022. The legislation drew protests at the Statehouse last summer amid concerns it protected bad actors in the government.

BUNDY-STATEHOUSE TRESPASSING

Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall. Bundy didn’t appear in the courtroom Monday because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters, and was one of three people arrested during the demonstration. Bundy is representing himself in his trespassing case and says he doesn’t believe his actions at the Idaho Statehouse were illegal. He gained international attention during a 2016 armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge.