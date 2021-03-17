Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DAM-EARTHQUAKE DANGER

Officials: A dam in Oregon could fail in a large earthquake

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that a large earthquake — which is expected to occur again in the Pacific Northwest sooner or later — could cause the spillway gates of a dam in Oregon to buckle, resulting “in a potentially catastrophic flood.” The Corps says it will try to minimize the danger by reducing the maximum height of the lake by five feet. The move comes as Oregon and the wider Pacific Northwest are coming to grips with “the big one” that experts say is coming. Last week, an earthquake early warning system was launched in Oregon.

JUDGE-RACIAL COMMENTS

Washington judge taking time off after comments on Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge in southwestern Washington says he will take time off to reflect after he came under pressure for making critical comments about a Black man killed by police. The Columbian reports Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made the announcement Tuesday following condemnations from county district court judges as well as a decision by prosecutors to seek his removal from their criminal cases. A prominent law firm also called for him to resign. Zimmerman last week described Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of,” and said he believed Peterson “was so dumb.” Zimmerman now says he deeply regrets his comments.

POLICE UNION HEAD RESIGNS

Portland, Oregon, police union head resigns amid leak probe

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The head of the Portland police union has resigned over what the union called his mistake related to a police report that baselessly accused Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty of a hit-and-run crash. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Police Association said Tuesday that over the last 24 hours union officials learned their president, Brian Hunzeker, made a serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run. The union leaders apologized to Hardesty and said they would reach out to her personally. Mayor Ted Wheeeler is demanding to know the nature of the mistake. Hunzeker didn’t immediately return messages from The Oregonian seeking comment.

FIGHTING PIPELINES

InvestigateWest: Activists fight fossil-fuel pipelines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Members of Canada’s First Nations and their allies are mounting last-ditch challenges to two massive fossil fuel pipelines that already are under construction and have strong government backing. In campaigns reminiscent of the Standing Rock protests in the U.S. Great Plains, the anti-pipeline actions in Canada’s far West feature acts of civil disobedience including blockading roads and construction sites, and coordinated campaigns against banks and underwriters that are financing the pipelines. Dozens of protesters have been arrested. The activists’ targets are the Coastal GasLink pipeline to carry fracked gas from northeastern British Columbia to a Pacific port for export to Asia; and the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta’s tar sands to near Vancouver.

MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS ACCESS-BILLS

Oregon bills would increase access to menstrual products

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Several bills under consideration in the Oregon Legislature would help make menstrual products more readily available, including at schools and to some people who receive government assistance. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Senate Bills 717 and 521 and House Bill 3294 address products used for periods. SB 717 would provide $10 per month to people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to purchase personal hygiene items. SB 521 would exempt businesses from paying “commercial activity tax” on sales of period products as well as diapers, formula and prescription drugs. The tax was passed in 2019 to help Oregon fund education. HB 3294 would require public schools to provide pads and tampons to students at no charge.

ETHANOL PLANT FIRE

Fire at ethanol plant west of Portland prompts evacuations

CORNELIUS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say fire crews are battling a fire at an ethanol fuel facility west of Portland in Cornelius that has prompted evacuations. The Cornelius Fire Department on Twitter at about 1:42 p.m. Tuesday called the fire “serious” and posted a photo of the blaze at a building and thick, black smoke above it. Fire officials then tweeted a map showing an area in which people needed to evacuate, including a Walmart store, and said others should shelter in place. At about 2:45 p.m., fire officials said crews were making a plan to attack the flames as safely as possible, and added it would be a “long duration event.” No injuries have been reported.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-CONNECTICUT-ZONING

Connecticut’s zoning laws a focus in racial equity debate

A coalition called Desegregate Connecticut that originally started with a Zoom call among architects, planners and attorneys is hoping to pass legislation to address housing inequities in the state, both racially and economically. The coalition of more than 60 organizations has compiled a package of zoning-related changes for lawmakers to consider in a legislative session marked by debate over how to bring more equity to a state with some of the highest levels of income inequality. But while the nation’s racial reckoning has generated momentum to make it easier for people to live wherever they want in Connecticut, there’s been some resistance, especially from residents and leaders of smaller and often wealthy communities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL REOPENING

Oregon removes 100-person weekly contact limit for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has removed a 100-person cap on the number of individual contacts students can have per week in a return to in-person classes. The weekly contact limit made it challenging for school districts to bring older students back to in-person classrooms because those students rotate between teachers and classrooms for different subjects, increasing the number of contacts they have in a week. Gov. Kate Brown ordered all schools to offer at least some in-person learning for all grades by April 29, with elementary students phased in first. Oregon schools must still ensure 35-square-feet of space per student and teacher. The state said last week it is considering reducing that requirement but has not done so yet.