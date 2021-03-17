Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMAZON HEALTH CARE

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services. The tech giant announced Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. Amazon Care is an app currently available only to its employees in Washington state. The app connects users virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. In the Seattle area, it’s supplemented with in-person services like pharmacy delivery and house-call services from nurses who can take blood work and provide similar services. Now Amazon says it will expand the service to interested private employers across the nation by summer.

SUPREME COURT-VEHICLE IMPOUNDS

Washington justices weigh towing of vehicles of homeless

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawyers for a man forced to sleep outside after Seattle police had the truck he was living in towed are asking the Washington Supreme Court to declare such impoundments unlawful. Steven Long was living in his pickup truck in 2016 when police warned him that he had parked it illegally in a city-owned, gravel lot. When he failed to move it within a week, the truck, which contained his tools and belongings, was impounded and he was fined $547. His lawyers told the justices Thursday that violated the state Constitution and homestead law. The city argues that while homelessness is an urgent problem, it must be allowed to enforce its parking laws.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROPAGANDA REPORT

White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, report says

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report from the Anti-Defamation League says white supremacist propaganda surged across the U.S. in 2020. The anti-hate organization provided the report Wednesday to The Associated Press. It says there were 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic and other hateful messages spread through physical flyers, stickers, banners and posters. The group says that last year marked the highest level of white supremacist propaganda seen in at least a decade. A former far-right extremist who founded a deradicalization group says white supremacist and extremist recruiters see crises like the coronavirus pandemic, national reckoning over racism and heated election as opportunities.

JUDGE-RACIAL COMMENTS

Washington judge taking time off after comments on Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge in southwestern Washington says he will take time off to reflect after he came under pressure for making critical comments about a Black man killed by police. The Columbian reports Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made the announcement Tuesday following condemnations from county district court judges as well as a decision by prosecutors to seek his removal from their criminal cases. A prominent law firm also called for him to resign. Zimmerman last week described Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of,” and said he believed Peterson “was so dumb.” Zimmerman now says he deeply regrets his comments.

WASHINGTON UNEMPLOYMENT

January unemployment rate in Washington drops to 6%

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s unemployment rate dropped to 6% in January, down from December’s 7.1% rate. The Employment Security Department said that in addition to the drop in the overall jobless rate, the state added 4,400 jobs in January. The national unemployment rate decreased from 6.7% in December to 6.3% in January. Private sector employment decreased by 2,800 jobs while government employment increased by 1,600 jobs. February’s unemployment rate will be released on March 24.

DAM-EARTHQUAKE DANGER

Officials: A dam in Oregon could fail in a large earthquake

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that a large earthquake — which is expected to occur again in the Pacific Northwest sooner or later — could cause the spillway gates of a dam in Oregon to buckle, resulting “in a potentially catastrophic flood.” The Corps says it will try to minimize the danger by reducing the maximum height of the lake by five feet. The move comes as Oregon and the wider Pacific Northwest are coming to grips with “the big one” that experts say is coming. Last week, an earthquake early warning system was launched in Oregon.

FIGHTING PIPELINES

InvestigateWest: Activists fight fossil-fuel pipelines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Members of Canada’s First Nations and their allies are mounting last-ditch challenges to two massive fossil fuel pipelines that already are under construction and have strong government backing. In campaigns reminiscent of the Standing Rock protests in the U.S. Great Plains, the anti-pipeline actions in Canada’s far West feature acts of civil disobedience including blockading roads and construction sites, and coordinated campaigns against banks and underwriters that are financing the pipelines. Dozens of protesters have been arrested. The activists’ targets are the Coastal GasLink pipeline to carry fracked gas from northeastern British Columbia to a Pacific port for export to Asia; and the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta’s tar sands to near Vancouver.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL REOPENING

Oregon removes 100-person weekly contact limit for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has removed a 100-person cap on the number of individual contacts students can have per week in a return to in-person classes. The weekly contact limit made it challenging for school districts to bring older students back to in-person classrooms because those students rotate between teachers and classrooms for different subjects, increasing the number of contacts they have in a week. Gov. Kate Brown ordered all schools to offer at least some in-person learning for all grades by April 29, with elementary students phased in first. Oregon schools must still ensure 35-square-feet of space per student and teacher. The state said last week it is considering reducing that requirement but has not done so yet.

POLICE UNION HEAD RESIGNS

Portland, Oregon, police union head resigns amid leak probe

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The head of the Portland police union has resigned over what the union called his mistake related to a police report that baselessly accused Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty of a hit-and-run crash. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Police Association said Tuesday that over the last 24 hours union officials learned their president, Brian Hunzeker, made a serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run. The union leaders apologized to Hardesty and said they would reach out to her personally. Mayor Ted Wheeeler is demanding to know the nature of the mistake. Hunzeker didn’t immediately return messages from The Oregonian seeking comment.

WIRE FRAUD-GUILTY PLEA

Tech executive pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Washington state tech executive has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after trying to obtain $5.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and laundering the proceeds. Mukund Mohan of Clyde Hill was charged in July 2020. He agreed to a plea deal on Monday. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says he’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 20. Gorman says Mohan submitted at least eight fake PPP loan applications for six different companies to federally insured financial institutions. He made false and misleading statements about the companies to support the fake applications.