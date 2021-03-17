Oregon Daybook
Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 17.
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 17 12:00 PM Senate Dems announce introduction of ‘For The People Act’ – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Amy Klobuchar announce the introduction of ‘S.1., the For the People Act’, a package of democracy reforms aimed at making it ‘eligible Americans to vote, end special interest corruption; of politics, and ‘make government work for the people’, via press conference
Location: Senate Swamp, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC
Weblinks: http://www.schumer.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenSchumer
Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer Press Secretary, press@schumer.senate.gov
Livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDSca-tz-aw
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 17 12:30 PM House Dems discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution (online) – Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Jan Schakowsky, Earl Blumenauer, Adriano Espaillat and Andy Levin discuss the global distribution of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/delauro/, https://twitter.com/rosadelauro
Contacts: Sara Lonardo, Office of Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Sara.Lonardo@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3661
RSVP to Katelynn.Thorpe@mail.house.gov for Zoom link
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 17 1:00 PM CRFB discussion on ‘New Ideas to Lower Health Costs’ (virtual) – ‘New Ideas to Lower Health Costs’ Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget virtual event, part of the Health Savers Initiative, a collaborative project of the CRFB, Arnold Ventures, and West Health. Includes keynote remarks from Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo, before panel discussion with Cristina Boccuti (West Health Policy Center), Michael Chernew (Harvard Medical School), Josh Gordon (CRFB), Tricia Neuman (Kaiser Family Foundation), and Erica Socker (Arnold Ventures)
Weblinks: http://crfb.org, https://twitter.com/BudgetHawks
Contacts: CRFB events, events@crfb.org
Register at https://tinyurl.com/yanm3ecx
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 17 7:00 PM Oregon Department of Forestry Classification Committee meeting (virtual) – Oregon Department of Forestry Classification Committee virtual meeting on the Jackson and Josephine County Forestland Classification project
Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/ORDeptForestry
Contacts: Joy Krawczyk, Public Affairs, joy.p.krawczyk@oregon.gov
A link to the meetings will be available on www.swofire.com/forestland-classiciation and the District’s Facebook page, @ODFSouthwest on the day of the meeting.
——————–
——————–
Thursday, Mar. 18 11:30 AM AAPA Spring Conference continues (virtual) – AAPA Spring Conference continues, held virtually, with speakers including Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, Reps. Bobby Scott, David Price, Alan Lowenthal, and Republican Reps. John Katko, Carlos Gimenez, Clay Higgins, Maria Diaz-Balart
Weblinks: http://www.aapa-ports.org, https://twitter.com/AAPA_Seaports
Contacts: Jen Wilk, AAPA public affairs, jwilk@aapa-ports.org, 1 703 254 7098
——————–
Thursday, Mar. 18 1:00 PM AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference (virtual) – AAAE/ACI-NA Washington Legislative Conference, with remarks from Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio * Held virtually
Weblinks: http://www.aaae.org/, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers
Contacts: AAAE events, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500
——————–
——————–
Thursday, Mar. 18 2:00 PM NIKE Inc: Q3 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike
Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828
——————–
Thursday, Mar. 18 NIKE Inc: Q3 2021 Results
Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike
Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828
——————–
——————–
——————–
Friday, Mar. 19 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date
Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/
Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249
