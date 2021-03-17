Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — All adult residents in Oregon will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning May 1, state health officials confirmed Wednesday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 480 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS POLICE SANCTIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge on Tuesday restricted the Portland police use of less-lethal launchers by its Rapid Response Team officers at protests. SENT: 320 words.

GENDER PAY LAWSUIT

EUGENE, Ore. — A federal appeals court has revived a University of Oregon professor’s lawsuit alleging the university has failed to address a “glaring” pay gap between her and male colleagues. SENT: 270 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WORK FROM HOME

DETROIT — It’s a question occupying the minds of employees who have worked from home the past year: Will they still be allowed to work remotely once the pandemic has faded? On Wednesday, one of America’s corporate titans, Ford Motor Co., supplied its own answer: It told about 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home that they can continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers. SENT: 1280 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE POLICE SOCIAL WORK

CHICAGO — As high-profile police brutality cases have shaken the nation over this past year, many social workers remain divided over one important question: What should their relationship with law enforcement look like? SENT: 1040 words.

DAM EARTHQUAKE DANGER

The mayor of a lakeside Oregon town is worried that a plan to lower the risk of a large earthquake causing the nearby dam to fail will hurt its tourist industry. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

BKC NCAA UNLIKELY OREGON ST

As Oregon State’s players celebrated their unlikely Pac-12 tournament title, former teammate Tres Tinkle was in the stands with his arms raised, one finger extended on one hand and two on the other. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

ETHANOL PLANT FIRE: Cause of Cornelius ethanol blaze determined.

