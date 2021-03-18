BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Restaurant workers and people with two or more specified underlying conditions are among the groups who will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 31, under a broad expansion of eligibility announced Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 380 words.

GROCERY WORKERS HAZARD PAY

SEATTLE — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an industry lawsuit that sought to block a $4-an-hour pay boost for Seattle grocery workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 480 words. AP photo planned.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER MISSED VOTES

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen has missed more votes than any other state lawmaker this year, with some of his absences from the current legislative action occurring while he was observing elections in El Salvador. SENT: 360 words.

SCI-SPRING FORECAST

With nearly two-thirds of the United States abnormally dry or worse, the government’s spring forecast offers little hope for relief, especially in the West where a devastating megadrought has taken root and worsened. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK IDAHO LEGISLATURE

BOISE, Idaho — A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL RIOT SEATTLE POLICE

SEATTLE — Washington’s Court of Appeals has granted a request by six Seattle police officers to temporarily extend a restraining order barring the release of records that would identify them as participants in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that fueled a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. SENT: 400 words.

SUPREME COURT CORPSE INTUBATION

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The brother of a man whose corpse was used without permission for training by the Bellingham Fire Department can sue over it, the Washington Supreme Court said Thursday. SENT: 240 words.

WASHINGTON CAPITOL FENCING

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Security fencing around the Washington Capitol will remain in place, but state officials announced Thursday that the public will now be allowed to walk around within the perimeter. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

BKW NCAA WASHINGTON STATE’s RISE

Before the start of the season, Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge pointed to the rafters at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman and asked her team to note the lack of banners. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 680 words.

BKW NCAA TALENTED FRESHMEN

UConn’s Paige Bueckers is just one in a group of freshmen expected to have an impact on this year’s women’s NCAA Tournament. SENT: 800 words.

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga opened the season at No. 1. The Bulldogs never let go of that ranking. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 640 words.

BBA MARINERS KYLE’s ENCORE

During a normal offseason, Kyle Lewis would have enjoyed traveling around and being celebrated after becoming just the third Seattle Mariners player to be named the American League rookie of the year. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

BUS SEARCHES LAWSUIT: Spokane judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Greyhound.