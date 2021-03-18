Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has approved a massive income tax cut backers say provides much-needed relief but opponents say is a giveaway to the rich that will result in long-lasting harm. Lawmakers voted 58-12 on Wednesday, with all Democratic lawmakers opposed, to send the bill to the Senate. The plan includes $169 million in ongoing income tax cuts for individuals and corporations and a $220 million rebate to Idaho residents who paid income taxes for 2019. The plan will provide a minimum rebate of $50 for each 2019 taxpayer and dependent or, alternatively, 9% of income taxes paid in 2019, whichever is greater.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state by banning them once an ultrasound can detect fetal cardiac activity has been approved by a panel of lawmakers. The Family Policy Alliance of Idaho executive director told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday that the bill was “crafted to be defensible if needed.” The Idaho legislature in the past has passed several laws aimed at banning or limiting abortion access. Many have been overturned by the federal courts because they were unconstitutional. The bill now goes to the full Senate.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has approved legislation trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power. The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send to the House the bill that targets emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack. The bill has already passed the Senate. Lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic showed that the state’s current system is a relic from the Cold War that concentrates too much power in the executive branch. An attorney general’s legal opinion of the proposed law requested by a Democratic lawmaker says it could make it impossible for the state to effectively address emergencies.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who was shot and killed during what authorities believe was a sidewalk robbery near Boise State University has been identified as 24-year-old Guy A. Lopez II, of Boise. Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday that Lopez died of gunshot wounds at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center late Monday. Police say 23-year-old Devoune Mosley of Eagle and 22-year-old Matthew Crawford of Boise were being held without bail on murder charges. Neither man has entered a plea, and court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys to speak for them. Boise State has confirmed no students or employees were involved.