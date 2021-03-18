Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All Oregon residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning May 1. That’s according to state health officials. Last week, following President Joe Biden’s pledge to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she would not change the state’s eligibility schedule until she was sure the state would receive enough vaccines. Since then Oregon officials said they have received an order, from the United States Department of Health and Human Service, that directs vaccination sites to make the change with eligibility. Speaking on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Think Out Loud podcast, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said that the state will comply with the federal request.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has restricted the Portland police use of less-lethal launchers by its Rapid Response Team officers at protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the restriction will be in effect until the city can assure the court that additional training has been offered and that each officer “can recognize and articulate a threat without speculating and before using less-lethal force.” U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez also on Tuesday ordered the Police Bureau to investigate allegations of misconduct by Officer Brent Taylor stemming from his firing of munitions during a June 30 protest. The judge also ordered him removed from policing crowd management/crowd control events pending the outcome of the inquiry.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a University of Oregon professor’s lawsuit alleging the university has failed to address a “glaring” pay gap between her and male colleagues. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports psychology professor Jennifer Joy Freyd argued that the university paid her several thousand dollars less per year than it paid the male professors though they were all of equal rank and seniority. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals held this week that a reasonable jury could find Freyd and her male colleagues performed a common core of tasks and did substantially equal work yet the men drew significantly higher wages. The decision sends the case back to the trial court.

CHICAGO (AP) — As high-profile police brutality cases have shaken the nation over this past year, many social workers remain divided over one important question: What should their relationship with law enforcement look like? Increased collaboration with police has support among the National Association of Social Workers and other social workers who say their work could reduce racism in policing and improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color. But many social workers across the county disagree, saying more cooperation between social work and police risks further harming communities of color and ignoring the systemic racism that exists within the field itself.