Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:43 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Court of Appeals has granted a request by six Seattle police officers to temporarily block the release of records that would identify them as participants in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that fueled the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports Appeals Court Commissioner Jennifer Koh’s ruling Wednesday allows a restraining order to remain in place pending the court’s review of a King County judge’s ruling that would allow the City of Seattle to disclose the records. Koh wrote in a three-page ruling that a “brief additional delay is justified.” The appeals court will expedite the case, with a hearing set for April 2.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are opening new fronts in the war against so-called murder hornets as the giant insects begin establishing nests this spring. The scientists said Wednesday that the battle to prevent the apex predators from establishing a foothold in North America is being fought mostly in Whatcom County, Washington, and the nearby Fraser Valley of British Columbia, where the hornets have been spotted in recent years. Paul van Westendorp of the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries says the hornets pose threats to human life, to valuable bee populations needed to pollinate crops and to other insects. He calls them intimidating insects.

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed at a religious center in South Seattle. Detective Patrick Michaud said on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter that someone walked into the center and “opened fire, fatally striking the man, and fled” just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. He says police believe they have identified the shooter and are currently searching for him. Homicide unit detectives are investigating. KING-TV reports the person was shot at Emerald City Bible Fellowship church. No further information was immediately available.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The latest state revenue forecast showing that lawmakers will have more than $3 billion more to work with as they prepare to unveil budget plans next week, plus money the state will receive from the federal stimulus package. Updated numbers by the the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections through mid-2023 are more than $1.9 billion above what had been originally forecasted. And projections for the current budget cycle that ends this summer are now $1.3 billion higher than expected. It’s a dramatic turnaround since last June, when numbers showed that state revenues for the next two-year budget cycle were projected to be nearly $9 billion lower than previous projections had shown.