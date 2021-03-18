Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga has turned into an offensive juggernaut through a combination of roster continuity, discipline and adaptability. The Bulldogs are on pace to be one of the best offensive teams in college basketball history as they head into the NCAA Tournament undefeated. Gonzaga attacks quickly in transition and runs a motion-based half-court offense that forces opponents to make difficult choices. The Zags run few plays but have multiple options off each and players who know how to read and react to make the right decision.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon State was picked to finish last in the Pac-12 but defied the odds and won the conference tournament for an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Now the Beavers are prepared to enter the Big Dance for just the second time since 1990. Oregon State is a No. 12 seed in the Midwest Region and will face fifth-seeded Tennessee on Friday. Coach Wayne Tinkle dedicated the Pac-12 tournament title to his son, Tres. Tres Tinkle was on the last Beavers team that went to the NCAAs, but was injured at the time and didn’t get to play in the tournament.

UNDATED (AP) — Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans borrows offensive and defensive schemes straight from the coach his team is about to face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The imitation is purely a show of respect toward longtime Kansas coach Bill Self. Legans has never had a sit-down conversation with Self but feels like he knows Self given how much time he’s studied Self’s teams and style. Legans and Self also have in common the experience of dealing with their seasons being disrupted due to coronavirus protocols. The third-seeded Jayhawks will be without two of their players due to the protocols when they play No. 14 seed Eastern Washington.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks made their first big move to bolster their offensive line and appease quarterback Russell Wilson by acquiring veteran guard Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round draft pick, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the trade. The move to land a proven veteran for the offensive line will likely please Wilson after six weeks where his feelings about the organization have been clearly mixed.