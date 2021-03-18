Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO-LEGISLATURE

BOISE — A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. The increasing number of lawmakers out sick with the coronavirus has legislative leaders in the conservative state worried they may not be able to finish business in a timely fashion. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 460 words.

SPRING-FORECAST

With nearly two-thirds of the United States abnormally dry or worse, the government’s spring forecast offers little hope for relief, especially in the West where a devastating megadrought has taken root and worsened. Weather service and agriculture officials warned of possible water use cutbacks in California and the Southwest, increased wildfires, low levels in key reservoirs such as Lake Mead and Lake Powell and damage to wheat crops. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 820

HELI-SKIING PERMIT DENIED

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service has denied permit applications to explore heli-skiing in the Centennial Mountains just west of Yellowstone National Park after concerns were raised over avalanches and impacts to grizzly bears. Heli-skiing is a type of backcountry skiing, free-riding that involves using a helicopter to access remote areas and slopes of fresh powder snow. SENT: 430 words.

TRANGENDER YOUTH

HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance two bills targeting transgender youth despite overwhelming testimony opposing the measures. The measures would ban gender affirming surgeries for transgender minors and ban transgender athletes from participating in school and college sports. By Iris Samuels. SENT: 350 words.

ALSO:

