Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MURDER HORNETS

Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are opening new fronts in the war against so-called murder hornets as the giant insects begin establishing nests this spring. The scientists said Wednesday that the battle to prevent the apex predators from establishing a foothold in North America is being fought mostly in Whatcom County, Washington, and the nearby Fraser Valley of British Columbia, where the hornets have been spotted in recent years. Paul van Westendorp of the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries says the hornets pose threats to human life, to valuable bee populations needed to pollinate crops and to other insects. He calls them intimidating insects.

FATAL SHOOTING-CHURCH

1 dead in church shooting; police searching for shooter

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed at a religious center in South Seattle. Detective Patrick Michaud said on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter that someone walked into the center and “opened fire, fatally striking the man, and fled” just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. He says police believe they have identified the shooter and are currently searching for him. Homicide unit detectives are investigating. KING-TV reports the person was shot at Emerald City Bible Fellowship church. No further information was immediately available.

WASHINGTON-REVENUE FORECAST

Washington lawmakers get good news on state revenues

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The latest state revenue forecast showing that lawmakers will have more than $3 billion more to work with as they prepare to unveil budget plans next week, plus money the state will receive from the federal stimulus package. Updated numbers by the the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections through mid-2023 are more than $1.9 billion above what had been originally forecasted. And projections for the current budget cycle that ends this summer are now $1.3 billion higher than expected. It’s a dramatic turnaround since last June, when numbers showed that state revenues for the next two-year budget cycle were projected to be nearly $9 billion lower than previous projections had shown.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Washington state extends COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state have extended COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to people in the next phase. Those added on Wednesday include grocery store workers, transit workers and first responders. KOMO-TV reported that the Washington State Department of Health estimates 740,000 more residents will now be eligible for shots, raising concerns for people who were already eligible but have not yet been be inoculated. Officials said this week that the state was allotted about 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, or about 11,000 doses for a county like Snohomish County. About 2.5 million doses have been administered in the state, with 1.3 million people receiving the first shot and 250,000 fully vaccinated.

FATAL CRASH

3 teens killed in crash on Bainbridge Island, Washington

WINSLOW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers were killed in a vehicle crash on Bainbridge Island, Washington. The Kitsap Sun reports the vehicle they were driving in Tuesday evening went off the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over. The three occupants, identified by the Bainbridge Police Department as Bainbridge High School students, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say speed was a likley factor in the crash. Two of the victims were 14 and one was 16.

SEATTLE BRIDGES-SAFETY

Transportation officials say $7.8M needed to fix drawbridges

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 14,000 times per year, the Seattle Department of Transportation safely raises and lowers its drawbridges. That’s even though three of them are 100 years old. This requires constant maintenance work to serve a city that lacks the money and plans to replace its old bridges. Transportation officials have identified about $7.8 million of urgent projects to keep the Ballard, Fremont and University steel-deck bridges, and the Spokane Street swing bridge, reliable for marine openings. Seattle City Council members have been reluctant to pour large amounts of money into bridge preservation, favoring other transportation services and safety work.

AP-US-AMAZON-HEALTH-CARE

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services. The tech giant announced Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. Amazon Care is an app currently available only to its employees in Washington state. The app connects users virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. In the Seattle area, it’s supplemented with in-person services like pharmacy delivery and house-call services from nurses who can take blood work and provide similar services. Now Amazon says it will expand the service to interested private employers across the nation by summer.

SUPREME COURT-VEHICLE IMPOUNDS

Washington justices weigh towing of vehicles of homeless

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawyers for a man forced to sleep outside after Seattle police had the truck he was living in towed are asking the Washington Supreme Court to declare such impoundments unlawful. Steven Long was living in his pickup truck in 2016 when police warned him that he had parked it illegally in a city-owned, gravel lot. When he failed to move it within a week, the truck, which contained his tools and belongings, was impounded and he was fined $547. His lawyers told the justices Thursday that violated the state Constitution and homestead law. The city argues that while homelessness is an urgent problem, it must be allowed to enforce its parking laws.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROPAGANDA REPORT

White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, report says

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report from the Anti-Defamation League says white supremacist propaganda surged across the U.S. in 2020. The anti-hate organization provided the report Wednesday to The Associated Press. It says there were 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic and other hateful messages spread through physical flyers, stickers, banners and posters. The group says that last year marked the highest level of white supremacist propaganda seen in at least a decade. A former far-right extremist who founded a deradicalization group says white supremacist and extremist recruiters see crises like the coronavirus pandemic, national reckoning over racism and heated election as opportunities.

JUDGE-RACIAL COMMENTS

Washington judge taking time off after comments on Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge in southwestern Washington says he will take time off to reflect after he came under pressure for making critical comments about a Black man killed by police. The Columbian reports Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made the announcement Tuesday following condemnations from county district court judges as well as a decision by prosecutors to seek his removal from their criminal cases. A prominent law firm also called for him to resign. Zimmerman last week described Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of,” and said he believed Peterson “was so dumb.” Zimmerman now says he deeply regrets his comments.