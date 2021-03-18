Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:05 p.m.

LEGISLATURE OREGON HEALTH CARE

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Senate on Thursday approved a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether the state is obligated to ensure that every resident has access to affordable health care as a fundamental human right. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 360 words.

OREGON-FACEBOOK

SALEM, Ore. — Facebook is growing its footprint in Oregon, announcing Thursday that it will expand its data center in Prineville — already the social media giant’s largest in the United States. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 290 words.

POLICE UNION HEAD MAYOR

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is not content to let an investigation into the former president of the city’s police union proceed with the usual due process afforded to rank-and-file members of the city’s police force. SENT: 370 words.

SCI-SPRING FORECAST

With nearly two-thirds of the United States abnormally dry or worse, the government’s spring forecast offers little hope for relief, especially in the West where a devastating megadrought has taken root and worsened. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK IDAHO LEGISLATURE

BOISE, Idaho — A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBN TEXANS WATSON LAWSUITS

The NFL said Thursday that it was investigating allegations that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted multiple women after three masseuses filed lawsuits against the star player. By Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 590 words.

BKW NCAA TALENTED FRESHMEN

UConn’s Paige Bueckers is just one in a group of freshmen expected to have an impact on this year’s women’s NCAA Tournament. SENT: 800 words.

FBN-OREGON STATE PRESIDENT: Oregon St president put on probation for role in LSU sexual misconduct cases.

IN BRIEF

FOUR SHOT MOTEL: 4 hurt in shooting at suburban Portland motel.

