WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

Hit 5

06-12-25-28-37

(six, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Keno

04-05-07-08-11-15-18-28-29-33-37-40-42-43-47-50-54-59-63-71

(four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-one)

Match 4

06-14-19-24

(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $200 million