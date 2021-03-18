AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 18.

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 18 10:30 AM House Dems discuss workforce legislation – Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Raul Ruiz holds press conference on ‘H.R. 6 the Dream and Promise Act’ and ‘H.R. 1603 the Farm Workforce Modernization Act’, alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and fellow Democratic Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, Zoe Lofgren, Nydia Velazquez, Jerrold Nadler, Yvette Clarke, Marilyn Strickland, Jim Costa, and Salud Carbajal

Location: H-207, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://ruiz.house.gov, https://twitter.com/CongressmanRuiz

Contacts: Clarissa Robles, Office of Rep. Raul Ruiz, Clarissa.Robles@mail.house.gov, 1 956 455 4199

Mandatory TV Pool Cap DA 13 (Ray Return 4, 2072 RHOB). One editorial rep per person. Face masks and appropriate social distancing required

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 18 3:00 PM Disability Rights Washington discuss ‘need for transit and pedestrian funding’ – Disability Rights Washington and Front and Centered hosts a press conference to highlight the ‘need to fund transit and pedestrian infrastructure’

Location: St. James Condominiums, 4903 NE St James Rd, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://dr-wa.org

Contacts: Anna Zivarts, Disability Rights WA, annaz@dr-wa.org

Thursday, Mar. 18 – Sunday, Mar. 21 POSTPONED: Tacoma Home + Garden Show – POSTPONED: Tacoma Home + Garden Show * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tacoma Dome, 2727 East D Street, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://tacomahomeandgardenshow.com/, https://twitter.com/TacomaHomeShow

Contacts: Tyson Kidd, Marketplace Events, TysonK@mpeshows.com, 1 206 785 0440 x223

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Mar. 19 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Beth Baum, Weyerhaeuser Company Director Investor Relations, 1 253 924 2058