Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has approved a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether the state is obligated to ensure that every resident has access to affordable health care as a fundamental human right. The resolution, whose aim is to amend the state Constitution, was approved along party lines, with Democratic senators in favor and Republicans opposed. It next goes to the House in the Democrat-controlled Legislature. A similar effort in 2018 was approved by the House but it died in committee in the Senate. If it had been put on the ballot and approved by voters, it would have been the first constitutional amendment in any state to create a fundamental right to healthcare.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Facebook is growing its footprint in Oregon, announcing that it will expand its data center in Prineville — already the social media giant’s largest in the United States. The move coincides with the company nearing completion of bringing a fiber-optic cable ashore in Tierra del Mar, Oregon. It will link multiple U.S. locations, including Facebook’s huge data center in Prineville, with Japan and the Philippines. Spokeswoman Amy Hunter said Facebook needs to expand its global infrastructure because of the growth in use of its apps and services. Facebook said it will be expanding its site in Prineville by 900,000 square feet by adding two new buildings.

UNDATED (AP) — Government forecasters say the spring in the United States looks like it will be dry and warm with little flooding. Thursday’s spring outlook is bad news for the West, which has been under a megadrought for more than 20 years. About two-thirds of the country is now abnormally dry or under drought conditions. Forecasters say that’s only going to get worse. They expect water use cutbacks, dangerous wildfires, low reservoir levels and damage to wheat crops. Forecasters expect nearly the entire country to be warmer than normal for the next three months, and that worsens drought.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A law firm representing the family of a Black man killed by police in Southwestern Washington announced it has filed a tort claim against Clark County for wrongful death. It asserts that a deputy shot Peterson in the back as he ran away. The Columbian reports the announcement came at a press conference with Kevin Peterson Jr.’s father, mother and girlfriend and extended family present. All said they want justice for Peterson. The family’s lawyer, Mark Lindquist, said he did not yet know how much the family would seek in monetary damages. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins later Thursday called Peterson’s death “a tragedy” and said their “condolences are with the Peterson family.”