Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Elected leaders and people who’ve experienced homelessness from Seattle and its suburbs have chosen the region’s first leader of the region’s homelessness response. The Seattle Times reports the governing board of the authority offered the job to Marc Dones, a policy strategist and activist based in Ohio. Dones accepted the position Thursday and will officially start April 26. It’s a key step to setting up the Regional Homelessness Authority, which is supposed to declutter and depoliticize King County’s messy homelessness response, which has never had one clear decision-maker.

UNDATED (AP) — Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with killing eight people, most of them Asian women, at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. Many were outraged that the suspect was not immediately charged with hate crimes. Authorities say the 21-year-old man told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a sex addiction. Six of the seven slain women were of Asian descent.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting March 31, restaurant workers and those with two or more underlying conditions are among the groups who will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The expansion was announced a day after grocery store workers, law enforcement and agricultural workers became eligible for vaccination, along with those who are pregnant and those with a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Joining them at the end of the month will be those 16 and older with two or more comorbidities, anyone between the ages of 60 and 64, those 16 and older living in congregate settings like correctional facilities or group homes for disabilities, or those experiencing homeless and workers age 16 and older who work in restaurants, manufacturing and construction.

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed an industry lawsuit that sought to block a $4-an-hour pay boost for Seattle grocery workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour issued the ruling Thursday after hearing oral arguments. The Seattle City Council in January approved the pay boost for workers at large grocery stores, to remain in effect as long as the city has a declared civil emergency related to the pandemic. The judge rejected arguments by the Northwest Grocery Association and the Washington Food Industry Association that the pay increase interfered with collective bargaining and discriminated against large grocery stores.