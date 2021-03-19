Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks continue to focus on the offensive line and are expected to bring back starting center Ethan Pocic on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. Pocic became a free agent when the new league year started on Wednesday. The Seahawks announced in a separate move they re-signed fullback and special teams standout Nick Bellore for a third season with the team. Bellore was a Pro Bowl selection as a special teams player this past season.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 21 in the opening quarter alone, and the Portland Trail Blazers won the second of back-to-back games against New Orleans 101-93. Carmelo Anthony added 15 points for the Blazers, who also edged the Pelicans 125-124 on Tuesday night. Enes Kanter finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Zion Williamson had 26 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season for New Orleans.

UNDATED (AP) — Center fielder Kyle Lewis is one of Seattle’s foundational players as the Mariners enter the next stage of their rebuilding plan. He showed enough in last year’s 60-game season for the Mariners to believe they have a burgeoning superstar on their hands and for the rest of the American League to take notice. His mix of raw power to all fields, hitting for average, and proving he can handle the demands of playing center field were major revelations for the Mariners. He ended the season as rookie of the year in the American League.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham headlines the list of top NBA prospects in the NCAA Tournament. The freshman is projected by many to be the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick if he enters the draft. USC big man Evan Mobley and fellow freshman Jalen Suggs from Gonzaga are projected top-3 picks. The list of top tournament prospects includes freshmen Moses Moody of Arkansas and Scottie Barnes of Florida State. There’s also the freshman duo of Keon Johnson and Jalen Springer from Tennessee. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has also improved his draft standing as a sharp-shooting senior.