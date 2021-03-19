Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-CORONAVIRUS RELIEF MONEY

Idaho governor outlines plan for coronavirus relief money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will be deliberative in spending the $2.2 billion it is receiving in the latest round of federal coronavirus relief money. The Republican governor said Thursday he will work with the Legislature to find projects that will benefit future generations of Idaho residents. Little says he has concerns about the $1.9 trillion federal program adding to the federal debt, but if Idaho didn’t take the money, some other states would get it. Little says the state is being shortchanged by about $250 million because allocations are in part based on unemployment and Idaho is in better economic shape than most states.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO-LEGISLATURE

Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. The increasing number of lawmakers out sick with the coronavirus has legislative leaders in the conservative state worried they may not be able to finish business in a timely fashion. A major goal of GOP lawmakers this session has been curbing the emergency powers of the Republican governor to respond to things like pandemics. Legislators have floated several proposals that would restrict Gov. Brad Little’s ability to make sweeping directives in the future.

HELI-SKIING PERMIT DENIED

Forest Service denies heli-skiing in Centennial Mountains

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has denied permit applications to explore heli-skiing in the Centennial Mountains just west of Yellowstone National Park after concerns were raised over avalanches and impacts to grizzly bears. Heli-skiing involves using a helicopter to access fresh snow in remote areas. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Elizabeth Davy said Tuesday she is no longer considering Rocky Mountain Heli’s request to establish a heli-skiing operation on the Idaho side of the Centennial Mountains. A company spokesman said Rocky Mountain Heli still wants to pursue operations and plans to reanalyze the zones.

BC-SCI-SPRING FORECAST

Forecast for spring: Nasty drought worsens for much of US

Government forecasters say the spring in the United States looks like it will be dry and warm with little flooding. Thursday’s spring outlook is bad news for the West, which has been under a megadrought for more than 20 years. About two-thirds of the country is now abnormally dry or under drought conditions. Forecasters say that’s only going to get worse. They expect water use cutbacks, dangerous wildfires, low reservoir levels and damage to wheat crops. Forecasters expect nearly the entire country to be warmer than normal for the next three months, and that worsens drought.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH

Montana Senate advances bills targeting transgender youth

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance two bills targeting transgender youth despite overwhelming testimony opposing the measures. The measures would ban gender affirming surgeries for transgender minors and ban transgender athletes from participating in school and college sports. They passed votes by the committee on Thursday along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. Both measures have already passed the Montana House. They head next to votes by the GOP-controlled Montana Senate. Similar measures have been introduced in over a dozen other states this year.

IDAHO-TAX CUT

Idaho House approves massive income tax cut and rebate plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has approved a massive income tax cut backers say provides much-needed relief but opponents say is a giveaway to the rich that will result in long-lasting harm. Lawmakers voted 58-12 on Wednesday, with all Democratic lawmakers opposed, to send the bill to the Senate. The plan includes $169 million in ongoing income tax cuts for individuals and corporations and a $220 million rebate to Idaho residents who paid income taxes for 2019. The plan will provide a minimum rebate of $50 for each 2019 taxpayer and dependent or, alternatively, 9% of income taxes paid in 2019, whichever is greater.