Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LEGISLATURE-OREGON-HEALTH CARE

Oregon Senate votes to make health care a right

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has approved a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether the state is obligated to ensure that every resident has access to affordable health care as a fundamental human right. The resolution, whose aim is to amend the state Constitution, was approved along party lines, with Democratic senators in favor and Republicans opposed. It next goes to the House in the Democrat-controlled Legislature. A similar effort in 2018 was approved by the House but it died in committee in the Senate. If it had been put on the ballot and approved by voters, it would have been the first constitutional amendment in any state to create a fundamental right to healthcare.

AP-US-OREGON-FACEBOOK

Facebook grows in Oregon with data center, fiber-optic cable

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Facebook is growing its footprint in Oregon, announcing that it will expand its data center in Prineville — already the social media giant’s largest in the United States. The move coincides with the company nearing completion of bringing a fiber-optic cable ashore in Tierra del Mar, Oregon. It will link multiple U.S. locations, including Facebook’s huge data center in Prineville, with Japan and the Philippines. Spokeswoman Amy Hunter said Facebook needs to expand its global infrastructure because of the growth in use of its apps and services. Facebook said it will be expanding its site in Prineville by 900,000 square feet by adding two new buildings.

BC-SCI-SPRING FORECAST

Forecast for spring: Nasty drought worsens for much of US

Government forecasters say the spring in the United States looks like it will be dry and warm with little flooding. Thursday’s spring outlook is bad news for the West, which has been under a megadrought for more than 20 years. About two-thirds of the country is now abnormally dry or under drought conditions. Forecasters say that’s only going to get worse. They expect water use cutbacks, dangerous wildfires, low reservoir levels and damage to wheat crops. Forecasters expect nearly the entire country to be warmer than normal for the next three months, and that worsens drought.

POLICE KILL MAN-LAWSUIT

Family of Black man killed by deputies to sue county

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A law firm representing the family of a Black man killed by police in Southwestern Washington announced it has filed a tort claim against Clark County for wrongful death. It asserts that a deputy shot Peterson in the back as he ran away. The Columbian reports the announcement came at a press conference with Kevin Peterson Jr.’s father, mother and girlfriend and extended family present. All said they want justice for Peterson. The family’s lawyer, Mark Lindquist, said he did not yet know how much the family would seek in monetary damages. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins later Thursday called Peterson’s death “a tragedy” and said their “condolences are with the Peterson family.”

POLICE UNION HEAD-MAYOR

Mayor wants ex-police union head to tell whole truth now

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is not content to let an investigation into the former president of the city’s police union continue with the usual due process. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland Police Association President Brian Hunzeker acknowledged in a statement Tuesday that he committed a “serious, isolated mistake” related to a leaked report that wrongly identified Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the suspect of a hit-and run crash. It didn’t explain Hunzeker’s mistake. Mayoral spokesman Jim Middaugh said Wednesday that Hunzeker can truncate the investigative process by just telling the whole truth now. Police union president Daryl Turner cited police contract protections that allow accused officers to stay quiet.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

All adult Oregonians eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All Oregon residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning May 1. That’s according to state health officials. Last week, following President Joe Biden’s pledge to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she would not change the state’s eligibility schedule until she was sure the state would receive enough vaccines. Since then Oregon officials said they have received an order, from the United States Department of Health and Human Service, that directs vaccination sites to make the change with eligibility. Speaking on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Think Out Loud podcast, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said that the state will comply with the federal request.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-POLICE SANCTIONS

Police use of less-lethal launchers at protests restricted

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has restricted the Portland police use of less-lethal launchers by its Rapid Response Team officers at protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the restriction will be in effect until the city can assure the court that additional training has been offered and that each officer “can recognize and articulate a threat without speculating and before using less-lethal force.” U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez also on Tuesday ordered the Police Bureau to investigate allegations of misconduct by Officer Brent Taylor stemming from his firing of munitions during a June 30 protest. The judge also ordered him removed from policing crowd management/crowd control events pending the outcome of the inquiry.

GENDER PAY LAWSUIT

Court revives UO suit alleging ‘glaring’ gender pay gap

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a University of Oregon professor’s lawsuit alleging the university has failed to address a “glaring” pay gap between her and male colleagues. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports psychology professor Jennifer Joy Freyd argued that the university paid her several thousand dollars less per year than it paid the male professors though they were all of equal rank and seniority. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals held this week that a reasonable jury could find Freyd and her male colleagues performed a common core of tasks and did substantially equal work yet the men drew significantly higher wages. The decision sends the case back to the trial court.