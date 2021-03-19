Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with killing eight people, most of them Asian women, at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. Many were outraged that the suspect was not immediately charged with hate crimes. Authorities say the 21-year-old man told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a sex addiction. Six of the seven slain women were of Asian descent.

WA vaccine eligibility to expand to more groups on March 31

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting March 31, restaurant workers and those with two or more underlying conditions are among the groups who will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The expansion was announced a day after grocery store workers, law enforcement and agricultural workers became eligible for vaccination, along with those who are pregnant and those with a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Joining them at the end of the month will be those 16 and older with two or more comorbidities, anyone between the ages of 60 and 64, those 16 and older living in congregate settings like correctional facilities or group homes for disabilities, or those experiencing homeless and workers age 16 and older who work in restaurants, manufacturing and construction.

Judge OKs $4-an-hour pay boost for Seattle grocery workers

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed an industry lawsuit that sought to block a $4-an-hour pay boost for Seattle grocery workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour issued the ruling Thursday after hearing oral arguments. The Seattle City Council in January approved the pay boost for workers at large grocery stores, to remain in effect as long as the city has a declared civil emergency related to the pandemic. The judge rejected arguments by the Northwest Grocery Association and the Washington Food Industry Association that the pay increase interfered with collective bargaining and discriminated against large grocery stores.

Forecast for spring: Nasty drought worsens for much of US

Government forecasters say the spring in the United States looks like it will be dry and warm with little flooding. Thursday’s spring outlook is bad news for the West, which has been under a megadrought for more than 20 years. About two-thirds of the country is now abnormally dry or under drought conditions. Forecasters say that’s only going to get worse. They expect water use cutbacks, dangerous wildfires, low reservoir levels and damage to wheat crops. Forecasters expect nearly the entire country to be warmer than normal for the next three months, and that worsens drought.

Republican senator missed votes while in El Salvador

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen has missed more votes than any other state lawmaker this year, with some of his absences from the current legislative action occurring while he was observing elections in El Salvador. Ericksen’s roll call voting record for the session through March 9 shows he missed 38 of 205 votes on bills’ final passage. Using that same data, senators had been marked “absent” or “excused” 131 times at that point in session for those sort of votes — Ericksen accounted for 29 percent of them. Lawmakers are currently in the midst of a mostly remote 105-day session and there’s no rule prohibiting senators from being out of the state.

Family of Black man killed by deputies to sue county

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A law firm representing the family of a Black man killed by police in Southwestern Washington announced it has filed a tort claim against Clark County for wrongful death. It asserts that a deputy shot Peterson in the back as he ran away. The Columbian reports the announcement came at a press conference with Kevin Peterson Jr.’s father, mother and girlfriend and extended family present. All said they want justice for Peterson. The family’s lawyer, Mark Lindquist, said he did not yet know how much the family would seek in monetary damages. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins later Thursday called Peterson’s death “a tragedy” and said their “condolences are with the Peterson family.”

Court extends blocking release of IDs of cops in DC Jan. 6

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Court of Appeals has granted a request by six Seattle police officers to temporarily block the release of records that would identify them as participants in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that fueled the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports Appeals Court Commissioner Jennifer Koh’s ruling Wednesday allows a restraining order to remain in place pending the court’s review of a King County judge’s ruling that would allow the City of Seattle to disclose the records. Koh wrote in a three-page ruling that a “brief additional delay is justified.” The appeals court will expedite the case, with a hearing set for April 2.

Justices: Dead man’s brother can sue over handling of corpse

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says the brother of a man whose corpse was used without permission for training by the Bellingham Fire Department can sue over it. The fire department in 2018 performed 15 intubations on the corpse of Bradley Ginn Sr. without permission from the family. The city has paid settlements totaling $325,000 to Ginn’s wife and adult children, but it claimed Ginn’s brother was not allowed to sue. The justices disagreed in a 6-3 decision Thursday, saying the legal action for wrongful interference with a corpse was designed to compensate relatives who suffer from the mishandling of their loved one’s remains.

Pedestrians now allowed through Washington Capitol fence

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Security fencing around the Washington Capitol will remain, but state officials say the public is now allowed to walk around within the perimeter. The state’s Department of Enterprise Services said that while the area remains closed to vehicles, pedestrian access gates have been added at several locations, and the public can access the previously closed off areas daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. This includes the Capitol steps that had previously been the usual staging area for protests or rallies. The fencing was installed Jan. 8, two days after a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump and failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp breached a gate outside the governor’s mansion and made it to the porch and front yard.

Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are opening new fronts in the war against so-called murder hornets as the giant insects begin establishing nests this spring. The scientists said Wednesday that the battle to prevent the apex predators from establishing a foothold in North America is being fought mostly in Whatcom County, Washington, and the nearby Fraser Valley of British Columbia, where the hornets have been spotted in recent years. Paul van Westendorp of the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries says the hornets pose threats to human life, to valuable bee populations needed to pollinate crops and to other insects. He calls them intimidating insects.