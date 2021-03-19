AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Mar. 19.

Friday, Mar. 19 10:00 AM Bipartisan Reps. discuss reintroduction of the SAFE Banking Act – Democratic Reps. Ed Perlmutter, Warren Davidson and Earl Blumenauer and Republican Rep. Steve Stivers hold press call to discuss the reintroduction of the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would allow marijuana-related businesses in states with some form of legalized marijuana and strict regulatory structures to access the banking system

Friday, Mar. 19 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Saturday, Mar. 20 – Sunday, Mar. 28 Whale-watching week in Oregon – Whale-watching week – an Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Whale Watching Spoken Here program held, as approx 25,000 gray whales migrate on their way to and from feeding areas off the Alaska coast and birthing areas near Baja, Mexico

