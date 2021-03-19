AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Mar. 19.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 19 8:30 AM Port of Seattle demonstrates vaccine clinic for transportation workers – Port of Seattle holds media availability for its onsite coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine clinic, which aims to provide front-line and essential workers with airlines, security, the Port and other tenants at the airport

Location: The Conference Center at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Peter McGraw, Port of Seattle , mcgraw.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 3446; Penny Thomas, Washington State Department of Commerce communications, penny.thomas@commerce.wa.gov, 1 206 256 6106;

For more information, please contact Perry Cooper at cooper.p@portseattle.org or 206-787-4923.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 19 12:00 PM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on COVID-19 – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine rollout in King County

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/92657553102

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Mar. 19 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Beth Baum, Weyerhaeuser Company Director Investor Relations, 1 253 924 2058

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Mar. 20 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Bellingham, WA

Location: 3028 Lindbergh Ave, Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

This event is open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks and social distancing are required. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov