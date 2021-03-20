Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Four men described by prosecutors as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been indicted on charges that they planned and carried out a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. A federal indictment ordered unsealed Friday presents new evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out the Jan. 6 attack. It says more than 60 people used an encrypted messaging channel to communicate when they joined the mob that attacked the Capitol. With the new indictment, at least 19 Proud Boys leaders, members or associates have been charged with federal offenses related to the riots.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The sheriff of Pierce County, Washington, sparked a large police response in late January after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man “threatened to kill me.” The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Ed Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police. The 24-year-old carrier said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn’t identify himself as law enforcement. Troyer, who is white, said he did not racially profile Sedrick Altheimer. He said he began following the carrier because he saw a driver he believed was behaving suspiciously in his neighborhood in Tacoma.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February. Oregon State Police said Friday when asked about it by The Associated Press that on Feb. 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a mortality signal in the Mt. Harris area in Union County. Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead. He says the cause of death is unknown. Fox says all the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensic lab to determine the cause of death. A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation. No further information was released.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A woman has accused her former teacher of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed against the Marysville School District. The Daily Herald reports the lawsuit accuses longtime art teacher Kurt Hollstein of grooming her starting when she was in eighth grade. The abuse allegedly took place in the 1980s. As of this school year, Hollstein was serving as the athletic director at Marysville Getchell High School. A statement by the plaintiff’s law firm this week says it is believed that Mr. Hollstein has had other allegations of sexually inappropriate contact with students. The district said Thursday that Hollstein is now on leave. Hollstein couldn’t be reached for comment.