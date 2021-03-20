Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Damian Lillard had 31 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-119. The All-Stars for each team, Lillard and Luka Doncic (38 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) both had big nights. But Lillard had much more help from his co-star, as Kristaps Porzingis finished with just 11 points and didn’t make a field goal until the early third quarter. The teams meet again Sunday.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back their top running back after reaching an agreement with Chris Carson on a two-year contract. Two people with knowledge of the deal spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. Bringing back Carson is a major victory for the Seahawks. They keep the top remaining free agent running back on the market from leaving the only team he has played for. Carson has been a workhorse in Seattle’s backfield when he’s been healthy, fitting the style of running back Pete Carroll wants for his offense.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game. Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region. Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last and is now the 51st 12-seed to take down a five-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985. The Vols shot 5 for 26 from the arc while shooting 33% overall.

UNDATED (AP) — There will be a battle for Illinois bragging rights in the second round of the Midwest Region. Top-seeded Illinois faces No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago on Sunday. The Fighting Illini won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2013 by routing Drexel 78-49, and Loyola outlasted Georgia Tech 71-60. Big men will be the focus of that matchup. Round two will also have 12th-seeded Oregon State squaring off with fourth-seeded Oklahoma State after the Beavers won their first tournament game since 1982, beating Tennessee 70-56. The Beavers are the 51st 12th seed to win their opener.