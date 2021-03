Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO LEGISLATURE

Idaho Legislature shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has voted to shut down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Lawmakers in the House and Senate made the move on Friday to recess until April 6 with significant unfinished business, including setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut. At least six of the 70 House members have tested positive for the illness in the last week, and there are fears a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is in the Statehouse. Three of the infected lawmakers participated in debates on the House floor this week. The House, with the illness spreading, requested the Senate recess as well. The Senate honored the request.

FIVE WOLVES DEAD

5 wolves found dead in northeastern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February. Oregon State Police said Friday when asked about it by The Associated Press that on Feb. 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a mortality signal in the Mt. Harris area in Union County. Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead. He says the cause of death is unknown. Fox says all the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensic lab to determine the cause of death. A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation. No further information was released.

IDAHO-CORONAVIRUS RELIEF MONEY

Idaho governor outlines plan for coronavirus relief money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will be deliberative in spending the $2.2 billion it is receiving in the latest round of federal coronavirus relief money. The Republican governor said Thursday he will work with the Legislature to find projects that will benefit future generations of Idaho residents. Little says he has concerns about the $1.9 trillion federal program adding to the federal debt, but if Idaho didn’t take the money, some other states would get it. Little says the state is being shortchanged by about $250 million because allocations are in part based on unemployment and Idaho is in better economic shape than most states.

HELI-SKIING PERMIT DENIED

Forest Service denies heli-skiing in Centennial Mountains

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has denied permit applications to explore heli-skiing in the Centennial Mountains just west of Yellowstone National Park after concerns were raised over avalanches and impacts to grizzly bears. Heli-skiing involves using a helicopter to access fresh snow in remote areas. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Elizabeth Davy said Tuesday she is no longer considering Rocky Mountain Heli’s request to establish a heli-skiing operation on the Idaho side of the Centennial Mountains. A company spokesman said Rocky Mountain Heli still wants to pursue operations and plans to reanalyze the zones.

OREGON-WALKOUT WOES

In Oregon, Democrats seek to end GOP boycotts of Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Walkouts by Republican lawmakers in Oregon’s Legislature have become so frequent that Democrats want to sanction boycotters torpedoing progressive legislation with $500 daily fines and even disqualify them from holding office. The issue has become acrimonious, and Democrats say it harms the democratic functioning of the state. A Senate committee Thursday held a hearing on four measures that seek to deprive Republicans of the leverage from quorum rules. Oregon is particularly vulnerable to boycotts because it requires a two-thirds majority to be present for a quorum. Forty-six other U.S. statehouses require only a simple majority. Democrats have most of the seats in the Legislature, but lack the two-thirds majority to conduct business if Republicans stay away.

BC-SCI-SPRING FORECAST

Forecast for spring: Nasty drought worsens for much of US

Government forecasters say the spring in the United States looks like it will be dry and warm with little flooding. Thursday’s spring outlook is bad news for the West, which has been under a megadrought for more than 20 years. About two-thirds of the country is now abnormally dry or under drought conditions. Forecasters say that’s only going to get worse. They expect water use cutbacks, dangerous wildfires, low reservoir levels and damage to wheat crops. Forecasters expect nearly the entire country to be warmer than normal for the next three months, and that worsens drought.