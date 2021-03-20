Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:57 pm

Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anacortes 27, Meridian 14

Bellingham 30, Nooksack Valley 12

Bothell 23, North Creek 13

Columbia (Burbank) 13, Davenport 7

Crescent 70, Clallam Bay 12

Eastlake 47, Lake Washington 0

Elma 34, Centralia 12

Kentwood 27, Federal Way 7

Liberty (Spangle) 20, Asotin 7

Liberty Bell 84, Entiat 0

Mount Si 40, Issaquah 0

Othello 34, Clarkston 19

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 3, Adna 0

Tahoma 39, Mt. Rainier 0

Toledo 28, Rainier 18

Toppenish 27, Connell 20

Tumwater 50, Steilacoom 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

