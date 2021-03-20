Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anacortes 27, Meridian 14
Bellingham 30, Nooksack Valley 12
Bothell 23, North Creek 13
Columbia (Burbank) 13, Davenport 7
Crescent 70, Clallam Bay 12
Eastlake 47, Lake Washington 0
Elma 34, Centralia 12
Kentwood 27, Federal Way 7
Liberty (Spangle) 20, Asotin 7
Liberty Bell 84, Entiat 0
Mount Si 40, Issaquah 0
Othello 34, Clarkston 19
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 3, Adna 0
Tahoma 39, Mt. Rainier 0
Toledo 28, Rainier 18
Toppenish 27, Connell 20
Tumwater 50, Steilacoom 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
