Washington Daybook

Saturday, Mar. 20 1:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine clinic in Bellingham, WA

Location: 3028 Lindbergh Ave, Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

This event is open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks and social distancing are required. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov

Monday, Mar. 22 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Adam Smith keynotes ITIF event on a ‘National Innovation System’ (virtual) – ‘Time for a New National Innovation System for Defense and Competitiveness’ Information Technology and Innovation Foundation webinar, on the health of the current U.S. innovation and production system, including the defense industrial base, and what the new administration and Congress should do to strengthen. Keynote from Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, with other speakers including Department of Defense Defense Innovation Unit Director Michael Brown, Northrop Grumman CTO Scott Stapp, former Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. (Ret.) Stephen Wilson, and Palantir’s Matthew Turpin

Weblinks: http://www.itif.org, https://twitter.com/ITIFdc

Contacts: Sintia Radu, ITIF, sradu@itif.org, 1 202 626 5744

https://itif.org/events/2021/03/22/time-new-national-innovation-system-defense-and-competitiveness?mc_cid=8ce8f8d1f6&mc_eid=966d4ff98e

Monday, Mar. 22 2:00 PM Seattle City Council meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Monday, Mar. 22 80th anniversary of Washington state’s Grand Coulee Dam – 80th anniversary of the Grand Coulee Dam in Washington state – America’s largest electric-producing facility – coming into operation

Monday, Mar. 22 – Wednesday, Mar. 24 National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference – National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference. Speakers include Democrats Sens. Joe Manchin, Jack Reed, and Ron Wyden and Reps. Suzan DelBene and Dwight Evans, and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo

Weblinks: http://www.ncsha.org, https://twitter.com/HomeEverything

Contacts: Justin Bras, NCSHA media, jbras@ncsha.org, 1 202 624 7716

Monday, Mar. 22 Amazon workers in Italy stage a 24-hour strike – Amazon workers in Italy stage a 24-hour strike after negotiations over working conditions broke down earlier this month between the company and trade unions

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon.co.uk Press Office, pressoffice@amazon.co.uk, +44 (0) 20 3680 0888

Monday, Mar. 22 Washington state relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, allowing in-person spectators at sports events – Washington state transitions to Phrase 3 of the ‘Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery’ plan, with in-person spectators allowed at outdoor sports events for the first time in a year. Attendance is capped at 25% and spectators must wear face masks and practice social distancing. State also moves from a regional approach to a county-by-county evaluation process for coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136