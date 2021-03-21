Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s century-old landmark Remo Borracchini’s Bakery is closing, another business ravaged by the pandemic. The family bakery in south Seattle was known for its birthday and wedding cakes and announced on Facebook Saturday that it is closing for good after 100 years in business. The local icon said it was “in the party business,” which has been devastated by the year-long stay-at-home orders. Within three hours, there were nearly 1,000 comments on the announcement. The beloved bakery was featured in the children’s book “A Ticket to the Pennant: A Tale of Baseball in Seattle,” by Mark Holtzen, which was set in 1955 in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) — According to an annual report to Congress, Washington state experienced one of the largest estimated increases in homelessness between 2019 and 2020 relative to other states in the U.S. The Seattle Times reported Saturday that Washington state reported an increase in homelessness of 6.2% between 2019 and 2020, the third largest increase among all states. The 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that homelessness grew by more than 2% across the country over the same time frame. Washington state also reported a 20% increase in family homelessness between 2019 and 2020, one of the largest nationwide. Much of the data was compiled before the start of the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Four men described by prosecutors as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been indicted on charges that they planned and carried out a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. A federal indictment ordered unsealed Friday presents new evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out the Jan. 6 attack. It says more than 60 people used an encrypted messaging channel to communicate when they joined the mob that attacked the Capitol. With the new indictment, at least 19 Proud Boys leaders, members or associates have been charged with federal offenses related to the riots.

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Small businesses in border towns across the U.S. are reeling from the economic fallout of the partial closure of North America’s international boundaries. Restrictions on nonessential travel were put in place a year ago to curb the spread of the virus and have been extended almost every month since. Small businesses, residents and local chambers of commerce say the financial toll has been steep, as have the disruptions to life in communities where it’s common to shop, work and sleep in two different countries. And as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 and infection rates fall across the U.S., many are hoping the restrictions will soon be eased.