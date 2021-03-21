Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 15 of his 23 points by halftime and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga beat Norfolk State 98-55 on Saturday night to open play in the NCAA Tournament. Anton Watson added 17 points off the bench for the unbeaten Bulldogs. Kispert made 8 of 12 shots and 6 of 9 3-pointers. The Zags shot 55.7% and made 14 of 27 3-pointers against the 16th-seeded Spartans. Devante Carter and Kyonze Chavis each scored 12 points to lead Norfolk State, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions who earned this matchup by beating Appalachian State in the First Four.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — VCU was kicked out of the NCAA Tournament shortly before its first-round game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The development throws into question whether the 19-day event will be able to be held all the way through amid a pandemic. Last year’s tournament was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus. The NCAA ruled that 10th-seeded VCU’s first-round game Saturday against Oregon was a “no-contest.” That means the seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to face Iowa in the second round of the West Region. The announcement came a little more than three hours before VCU and Oregon were supposed to play.

UNDATED (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s son is the team’s top scorer as it heads into a Midwest Regional matchup against Bob Huggins and West Virginia with a Sweet 16 berth on the line. Buddy Boeheim scored 30 points in the No. 11 seed Orange’s first-round victory. The No. 3 seed Mountaineers have their own guy who already poured in 30 in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Miles McBride. Boeheim vs. Huggins pits two of only six coaches with at least 900 wins in Division I men’s basketball history. Other Midwest matchups Sunday are Illinois against Loyola Chicago, Houston against Rutgers, and Oklahoma State against Oregon State.

UNDATED (AP) — Brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves and their Eastern Washington teammates gave Kansas a serious run in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Tanner scored a career-high 35 points and Jacob added 23 as the Big Sky champions hung with the Jayhawks until the final minutes of a 93-84 loss. Tanner Groves says while he enjoys the notoriety he achieved because of on-court style that drew comparisons to comedian Will Ferrell, he plans to not let it go to his head.