Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-WALKOUT WOES

In Oregon, Democrats seek to end GOP boycotts of Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Walkouts by Republican lawmakers in Oregon’s Legislature have become so frequent that Democrats want to sanction boycotters torpedoing progressive legislation with $500 daily fines and even disqualify them from holding office. The issue has become acrimonious, and Democrats say it harms the democratic functioning of the state. A Senate committee Thursday held a hearing on four measures that seek to deprive Republicans of the leverage from quorum rules. Oregon is particularly vulnerable to boycotts because it requires a two-thirds majority to be present for a quorum. Forty-six other U.S. statehouses require only a simple majority. Democrats have most of the seats in the Legislature, but lack the two-thirds majority to conduct business if Republicans stay away.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Governor accelerates Oregon’s vaccine eligibility timeline

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is accelerating Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline in order for vulnerable populations to receive shots ahead of May 1, when all adults will become eligible. In addition, beginning Monday, counties that have largely completed vaccinating of residents who are 65 or older can begin vaccinating the next eligible groups along with migrant and seasonal farmworkers working in the county. Beginning March 29, those eligible for the vaccine will include people 45-64 with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers and people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living.

FIVE WOLVES DEAD

5 wolves found dead in northeastern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February. Oregon State Police said Friday when asked about it by The Associated Press that on Feb. 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a mortality signal in the Mt. Harris area in Union County. Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead. He says the cause of death is unknown. Fox says all the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensic lab to determine the cause of death. A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation. No further information was released.

NCAA-TENNESSEE-OREGON ST

Oregon State takes down Tennessee 70-56 as No. 12 seed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game. Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region. Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last and is now the 51st 12-seed to take down a five-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985. The Vols shot 5 for 26 from the arc while shooting 33% overall.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PORTLAND SCHOOLS

Portland OKs return to classroom for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Students in Portland Public Schools will begin hybrid, in-person instruction April 1 after both the teachers union and the school board ratified a deal to return to classroom instruction during the coronavirus pandemic. KOIN reports that by a 6-1 vote Thursday night, the PPS Board of Educatoin approved the plan for the youngest students — pre-school through 1st grade — to begin on April 1. Students in 2nd through 5th grade would begin in-person instruction on April 5, while students in 6th through 12th grades will start the week of April 19. The Portland district is Oregon’s largest, with about 49,000 students.

ASBESTOS VIOLATIONS-CONTRACTOR

Contractor fined $74K over asbestos-tainted debris

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Florida-based company has been fined over $74,000 for improperly sending asbestos-tainted debris to a landfill in Southern Oregon. The Mail Tribune reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality described the violations as “major magnitude violations,” but said the problems have since been “properly abated and removed.” The state fined BACH Land Development for improperly clearing a dozen manufactured home sites containing asbestos between late November and early December and “conducting an unlicensed asbestos abatement project” at Medford Estates. The company has until April 4 to contest the fine.

GUN VIOLENCE POLICE TEAM

Portland mayor slows $2M plan to bring back police team

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said last week he’d move quickly to seek $2 million to bring back a police patrol team to address a gun violence increase. But this week he acknowledged he needs more time. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wheeler told plan supporters that he must provide additional information to other commissioners to gain support. Wheeler spoke Wednesday to public safety representatives from the city, county and federal government and community representatives, saying his colleagues will need to know the community is standing with them as they make these decisions. He said he is not an island and needs at least three votes. The mayor said he believes he eventually will get the votes.

LEGISLATURE-OREGON-HEALTH CARE

Oregon Senate votes to make health care a right

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has approved a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether the state is obligated to ensure that every resident has access to affordable health care as a fundamental human right. The resolution, whose aim is to amend the state Constitution, was approved along party lines, with Democratic senators in favor and Republicans opposed. It next goes to the House in the Democrat-controlled Legislature. A similar effort in 2018 was approved by the House but it died in committee in the Senate. If it had been put on the ballot and approved by voters, it would have been the first constitutional amendment in any state to create a fundamental right to healthcare.