BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON ASIAN VIOLENCE

RENTON, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined Monday by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state advances to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday. All of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions. SENT: 240 words.

CYBERSECURITY MICROSOFT HACK

WASHINGTON — A tool designed to help businesses protect themselves from further compromises after a global hack of Microsoft email server software has been downloaded more than 25,000 times since it was released last week, the White House’s National Security Council said Monday. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON CAPITOL

PORTLAND, Ore. — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were cancelled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19. By Sara Cline. SENT: 410 words.

OREGON UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon officials continue to refuse to publicly disclose how much money the state has lost to unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, despite the fact that neighboring states Washington and California have reported huge sums of money wrongly paid after their systems were targeted by sophisticated hackers. By Sara Cline. SENT: 740 words.

SPORTS

BKW NCAA BELMONT GONZAGA

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the younger and smaller 12th seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament, pulling off a 64-59 upset over fifth-seeded Gonzaga on Monday. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 420 words.

BKC NCAA OKLAHOMA GONZAGA

INDIANAPOLIS — Mark Few sat down at the microphone, the Gonzaga coach’s hair disheveled after he was doused with water and threw down a celebratory handstand in the locker room. By Tim Booth. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK MASS VACCINATION: First federal vaccination site in Washington to be in Yakima

MICROSOFT HEADQUARTERS: Microsoft to start bringing workers back to headquarters.