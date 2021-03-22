Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A county in Idaho is facing three separate lawsuits that accuse a sheriff’s captain of misconduct, including threatening to assault a now-former deputy and releasing personal information online while using a fake name. Three men accused Valley County Sheriff’s Capt. David Stambaugh of the misconduct in lawsuits filed last week. All three lawsuits were filed by Joseph Filicetti, a Boise attorney who often represents police officers. The lawsuits also accuse Valley County Sheriff Patti Bolen of negligently hiring and retaining Stambaugh. A Valley County spokesperson says the county cannot comment on the pending litigation. Stambaugh did not return requests for comments made by the Idaho Statesman.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has voted to shut down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Lawmakers in the House and Senate made the move on Friday to recess until April 6 with significant unfinished business, including setting budgets and pushing through a huge income tax cut. At least six of the 70 House members have tested positive for the illness in the last week, and there are fears a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is in the Statehouse. Three of the infected lawmakers participated in debates on the House floor this week. The House, with the illness spreading, requested the Senate recess as well. The Senate honored the request.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February. Oregon State Police said Friday when asked about it by The Associated Press that on Feb. 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a mortality signal in the Mt. Harris area in Union County. Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead. He says the cause of death is unknown. Fox says all the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensic lab to determine the cause of death. A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation. No further information was released.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will be deliberative in spending the $2.2 billion it is receiving in the latest round of federal coronavirus relief money. The Republican governor said Thursday he will work with the Legislature to find projects that will benefit future generations of Idaho residents. Little says he has concerns about the $1.9 trillion federal program adding to the federal debt, but if Idaho didn’t take the money, some other states would get it. Little says the state is being shortchanged by about $250 million because allocations are in part based on unemployment and Idaho is in better economic shape than most states.