Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Walkouts by Republican lawmakers in Oregon’s Legislature have become so frequent that Democrats want to sanction boycotters torpedoing progressive legislation with $500 daily fines and even disqualify them from holding office. The issue has become acrimonious, and Democrats say it harms the democratic functioning of the state. A Senate committee Thursday held a hearing on four measures that seek to deprive Republicans of the leverage from quorum rules. Oregon is particularly vulnerable to boycotts because it requires a two-thirds majority to be present for a quorum. Forty-six other U.S. statehouses require only a simple majority. Democrats have most of the seats in the Legislature, but lack the two-thirds majority to conduct business if Republicans stay away.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is accelerating Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline in order for vulnerable populations to receive shots ahead of May 1, when all adults will become eligible. In addition, beginning Monday, counties that have largely completed vaccinating of residents who are 65 or older can begin vaccinating the next eligible groups along with migrant and seasonal farmworkers working in the county. Beginning March 29, those eligible for the vaccine will include people 45-64 with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers and people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February. Oregon State Police said Friday when asked about it by The Associated Press that on Feb. 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a mortality signal in the Mt. Harris area in Union County. Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead. He says the cause of death is unknown. Fox says all the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensic lab to determine the cause of death. A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation. No further information was released.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game. Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region. Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last and is now the 51st 12-seed to take down a five-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985. The Vols shot 5 for 26 from the arc while shooting 33% overall.