Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is advancing to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. All of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Under Phase 3, all indoor spaces _ including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail _ can increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Larger events like concerts and graduation ceremonies will be OK since up to 400 people will be allowed to gather for indoor and outdoor activities as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tool designed to help businesses protect themselves from further compromises after a global hack of Microsoft email server software has been downloaded more than 25,000 times since it was released last week. That’s according to the White House’s National Security Council. As a result, the number of vulnerable systems has fallen by 45%. The one-click Microsoft tool was created to protect against cyberattacks and to scan systems for compromises and fix them. The tool was developed after a massive hack affecting an estimated tens of thousands of users of servers running Microsoft’s Exchange email program.

SEATTLE (AP) — The superintendent of the Seattle Public School system will resign two months earlier than originally expected. The district announced Friday that Superintendent Denise Juneau will leave her post on May 1. Interim Superintendent Brent Jones will take over on that date. Juneau had initially planned on resigning at the end of June. Juneau had announced in December that she would leave her post when her contract was up. Jones was selected as the interim superintendent in February. He had worked as the district’s chief officer of equity, partnerships and engagement before joining King County Metro in 2019 as the assistant general manager of strategy and partnerships.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s century-old landmark Remo Borracchini’s Bakery is closing, another business ravaged by the pandemic. The family bakery in south Seattle was known for its birthday and wedding cakes and announced on Facebook Saturday that it is closing for good after 100 years in business. The local icon said it was “in the party business,” which has been devastated by the year-long stay-at-home orders. Within three hours, there were nearly 1,000 comments on the announcement. The beloved bakery was featured in the children’s book “A Ticket to the Pennant: A Tale of Baseball in Seattle,” by Mark Holtzen, which was set in 1955 in Seattle.