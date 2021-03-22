Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 26 points and No. 12 seed Oregon State neutralized Oklahoma State and star freshman Cade Cunningham, rolling to an 80-70 upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Maurice Calloo, who transferred from Oklahoma State, scored 15 points and Jarod Lucas also had 15 for the Beavers, who advanced to play eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in a Midwest Region Sweet 16 matchup that few could have predicted. Cunningham, a first-team All-American and possible top NBA draft pick, scored 24 points for Oklahoma State. But the fourth-seeded Cowboys wasted possessions down the stretch by failing to get him the ball.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 37 points in three quarters, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 132-92 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Doncic made his first eight 3-point shots and finished with 8-for-9 shooting from long distance. Josh Richardson scored 21 points, DorianFinney-Smith added 13 and Kristaps Porzingis 12 for the Mavericks. Damian Lillard led Portland with 19 points, and GaryTrent Jr. added 16. CJ McCollum finished with 13.

UNDATED (AP) — Several freshmen showed no jitters on the opening day of the women’s NCAA Tournament. In fact, they embraced the bright lights of the Big Dance. It came as no surprise that Iowa’s Caitlin Clark began a run of impressive performances in the first game of the tournament. She was the nation’s leading scorer during the regular season. There were others. Anaya Boyd averaged only eight minutes a game for Georgia Tech. She made major contributions down the stretch to help the Yellow Jackets avoid being upset in the first round.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored 24 points with five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers, Taylor Jones added 18 points and eight boards, and No. 8-seed Oregon State beat ninth-seeded Florida State 83-59 in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Oregon State advances to play the top seed in the Hemisfair Region, South Carolina, while Florida State is exiting after the first round for the first time in its last 17 appearances. Sasha Goforth added 14 points for Oregon State, which shot 55.2% from the floor. Goodman, averaging 16.1 points, was 8-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers. Bianca Jackson finished with 17 points for Florida State.