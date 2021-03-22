Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 3 p.m.

WASHINGTON-ASIAN VIOLENCE

RENTON, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined Monday by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans. SENT: 335 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state advances to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday. All of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions. SENT: 240 words.